ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has prohibited carrying of all kinds of firearms, daos, and other lethal weapons within the jurisdiction of the ICR with immediate effect to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The prohibitory order has been promulgated by the ICR district magistrate (DM) under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, in view of the upcoming fifth session of the eighth legislative assembly and the ongoing general conference-cum-election of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union.

In his prohibitory order, the DM stated that “some individuals are openly carrying firearms, daos, machetes and other lethal weapons in the jurisdiction of the ICR, creating a sense of fear among the people.”

The DM directed administrative officers and the police to conduct vigorous checking for all kinds of firearms and weapons and seize all such items as per the provisions of the law.

“Anyone found carrying such lethal items immediately after the enforcement of this order may be booked under appropriate section of the law,” the order stated.