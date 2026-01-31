SEPPA, 30 Jan: A healthy baby boy was delivered inside a 108 ambulance with the help of an emergency medical technician (EMT) and the pilot of EMRI Green Health Services, which provides free emergency ambulance services in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, at around 8 pm, a pregnant woman was referred from the district hospital here in East Kameng district to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun due to non-progress of labour. While en route, at approximately 11 pm, the patient developed intense labour pains, and delivery became imminent before reaching the destination hospital.

Following the delivery, immediate newborn care was provided, including assessment of the Apgar score. Immediate post-delivery care was also given to the mother in the ambulance.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, EMT Yalik Kamchi and pilot Ashok Bagang swiftly took charge and managed the emergency with presence of mind, professionalism, and coordination. They successfully assisted in the safe delivery of a healthy male baby inside the ambulance at approximately 11 pm.

After the successful delivery, both the mother and the newborn were safely transported to the TRIHMS for further postnatal care and medical observation.

Upon arrival, the attending medical staff confirmed that both mother and baby were stable and healthy. (DIPR)