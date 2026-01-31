ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Various developmental activities within the urban cities were discussed during a meeting convened by Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja with the newly elected mayor and deputy mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), and the chief councillor and deputy chief councillor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) here on Friday.

Raja’s adviser Techi Kaso, the IMC commissioner, the municipal executive officer of the PMC, executive engineers from both the urban local bodies (ULBs), and officials of the directorate of ULB, among others, were present at the meeting.

Both the IMC and the PMC urged the minister to consider the transfer of more subjects to the ULBs, as enumerated in the 74th amendment and the 12th schedule of the Constitution, to make them self-sustainable.

During the course of discussion, it was also pointed out that some subjects devolved to the ULBs as per the 74th amendment have also been allocated to some line departments under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Allocations), Rules, 2021, which the ULBs said needs rectification for smooth functioning of the ULBs.

Kaso advised the newly constituted ULBs to work diligently for the welfare of the people. He also proposed a joint site inspection with the ICR DC, the IMC mayor, and other stakeholders of the burial ground at Nirjuli/Karsingsa for making it functional again.

Raja assured to take up the concerns and demands of the ULBs with the CM for meeting the shortcomings “at par with the provisions contained in the 74th amendment.”

Regarding the burial ground at Chimpu (Itanagar) the minister informed that he has already taken up the matter with the government for providing necessary boundary wall to protect the area from any possible misuse or encroachment. He also advised the IMC to keep proper records of the dead bodies being cremated/buried in the designated area within its jurisdiction.