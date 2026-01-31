MLA calls for collective fight against drug abuse

PASIGHAT, 30 Jan: MLA Tapi Darang called for collective effort by all stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse in East Siang district.

Launching ‘Project Arohit at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday, the MLA termed drug abuse a social challenge, and stressed the need for counselling and motivation for individuals who have recovered from the habit of drug use. He called for generating awareness on the drug menace at the grassroots level with the involvement of gaon buras and panchayat leaders.

Citing Roying village of East Siang district, which was recognised as a ‘drug-free village’ during the Republic Day celebration, the MLA urged other villages to draw inspiration from Roying village.

Project Arohit is a collaborative effort of the East Siang district administration, the skill development department, and the industries department for providing industry-linked training, skill enhancement, and entrepreneurial support to youths recovering from drug abuse.

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, who conceptualised the project, stated that the objective of the project is “rebuilding lives with dignity and purpose.” It has been conceived as an end-to-end rehabilitation initiative for recovering youths, she added.

The DC appealed to all departments, institutions and community stakeholders to extend cooperation for effective implementation of Project Arohit, “supporting youths in their journey from recovery to skills, employment and empowerment.”

Extending support to Project Arohit, SP Pankaj Lamba reaffirmed that the police department remains committed to curbing drug-related activities across the district.

Government officials from various departments and representatives of the rehabilitation centre and NGOs, among others, attended the meeting.

Later, addressing the officials concerned during an NCORD meeting, the DC stressed on collaborative efforts for bringing about a drug-free East Siang. (DIPRO)