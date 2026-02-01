ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved a series of decisions covering hydropower development, recruitment reforms, ease of doing business, health, education and digital governance, aimed at strengthening institutions, improving transparency and accelerating inclusive growth across the state.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was held at Anini in Dibang Valley district on Friday.

To ensure continuity in recruitment administration, the cabinet approved replacing the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 with a bill, enabling the appointment of a retired officer as chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) along with serving officers.

The move seeks to address disruptions caused by frequent transfers, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

To restore public confidence in recruitments, the cabinet cleared remedial measures recommended by the one-man inquiry commission to strengthen and streamline processes of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), assuring fair, transparent and efficient selection.

Boosting hydropower viability, the cabinet approved SGST reimbursement concessions for the 1,200 mw Kalai II hydroelectric project in Anjaw district and the 680 mw Attunli project in Dibang Valley.

With a combined investment of about Rs 21,700 crore, the projects are expected to yield around Rs 458 crore annually in free power and Rs 84 crore through the local area development fund, besides generating substantial employment.

The projects will reserve jobs for local tribal communities, including 25 percent of Group A and B posts, 50 percent of Group C and D posts, and 25 percent of skilled and unskilled jobs.

The cabinet also approved lifetime annuity payments to project affected families, in addition to compensation and relief and rehabilitation packages, positioning affected communities as long-term partners in hydropower projects.

To strengthen technical leadership, a one-time relaxation of superintending engineer (civil) recruitment rules was approved for the hydropower development department.

The cabinet further cleared the renovate-own-operate-transfer (ROOT) policy for small hydro projects, aimed at reviving existing projects through private investment in line with the state’s ‘Decade of Hydropower’ vision (2025-2035).

In education, approval was given for the creation of 150 special education teaching posts, including 75 trained graduate teachers and 75 primary teachers, to expand inclusive education.

Obsolete state rules relating to the State Information Commission were repealed to align with amended national RTI provisions, the statement said.

For improved regulation and convenience, the cabinet approved implementation of the electronic inner line permit (e-ILP) system. It also cleared renaming of the regional apple nursery in Dirang in West Kameng district as the regional temperate horticulture nursery, reflecting its expanded mandate.

To bolster institutional capacity, recruitment rules were approved or amended for posts in the departments of indigenous affairs, water resources (junior engineers), agriculture (statistical officers) and disaster management, aligning pay structures and streamlining promotions.

A major reform for ease of doing business came with approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, decriminalising minor offences under select state laws and replacing imprisonment with rationalised monetary penalties.

Strengthening grassroots governance, the cabinet approved creation of 99 junior engineer and 99 upper division clerk posts in zilla parishads, along with additional clerical posts at zilla parishad and directorate levels, to enhance planning, execution and monitoring of development works.

In the health sector, one-time relaxation of experience criteria was approved for recruitment of specialist doctors through the APPSC, broadening eligibility and improving service delivery. Six new physiotherapist posts were also sanctioned.

To promote academic excellence among youths, flagship talent programmes, Battle of Minds, Spelling Wizard and Maths and Science Olympiads, were institutionalised as annual events under the youth affairs department.

The cabinet reviewed the Chief Minister’s Social Security Schemes and directed departments to develop robust mechanisms to maximise benefits for BPL and disadvantaged groups.

Presentations were made also on outcomes of the 5th national conference of chief secretaries, governance reforms at the divisional and district levels, and the Arunachal Vidya Nidhi school asset management system. (PTI)