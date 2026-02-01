[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Jan 31: Singer and music composer Rito Riba cancelled his scheduled performance at the 10th Mising Youth Festival 2026, held at Kareng Chapori near the Bogibeel bridge in Assam’s Dhemaji district, alleging disrespectful treatment by the event organisers.

The four-day festival was organised by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) with financial assistance from the Assam government.

In an Instagram statement, Riba alleged that the organisers showed utter disrespect to him and his team by making degrading remarks and prioritising political leaders and other dignitaries over performing artists.

Riba stated that he and his band had travelled nearly 12 hours to attend the event and had only requested time for a sound check. However, he claimed that the organiser who invited them failed to respond, forcing the team to wait overnight at the festival venue without proper arrangements or a green room.

According to Riba, the organisers later informed him that he could perform only after the dignitaries had left the stage, which he said reflected a lack of respect for artists and their work.

He said he decided to cancel the performance to protect his self-respect and the dignity of his team members.

A native of Pasighat in East Siang district, Riba gained national recognition through ‘Indian Idol’. He stressed the need for basic professional standards and respectful treatment of artists at cultural events.