ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: A police team headed by Itanagar SDPO Chera Saban is investigating the AAPSU election-related violence that occurred on Friday at NEFA building, Itanagar.

At least four people were reportedly injured when groups clashed over the AAPSU electoral registration process, being carried out under Biki Taniang’s chairmanship.

Sources in the police department said two people who wielded firearms during the clash have been identified, and a manhunt is on to arrest them.

Aspiring candidates for the president’s post, Meje Taku and Byabang Hapo Dui, were reportedly demanding the declaration of the election date and updates to the AAPSU byelaws.

Taku and Dui’s supporters were opposing the registration process. A video surfaced on social media, showing another aspiring candidate, Debia Muj, leading a group trying to open the locked gate, resulting in a clash. Both groups exchanged heavy stone pelting, and the AAPSU office alley was strewn with stones.

Two separate cases have been registered at the Itanagar police station in this regard.