HAWAI, 31 Jan: A total of 18 participants from Walla and Watong villages, including farmers, rural youths, and farmwomen, attended a training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation organised by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Walla village here on Saturday.

The training highlighted oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom substrates as a low-cost, nutrition and income generating enterprise.

The district horticulture officer addressed the participants and dwelt on the decline in large cardamom production, emphasising revival strategies, crop diversification, and adoption of alternative enterprises to mitigate livelihood losses.

Officials such as the AFA and the ArSRLM BBM also participated and provided valuable inputs on scheme convergence and livelihood promotion.

A hands-on training on mushroom preparation through large cardamom substrate was conducted by Dr S Peter Singh, while horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav delivered a technical lecture on kiwi plantation and its propagation, and Naveen highlighted the scope and improved practices of popcorn maize, toria, and large cardamom.

The programme concluded with an interactive session.