Editor,

The list of the state awards (2026) was announced on the 77th Republic Day celebration at IG park, Itanagar. The APPSC was also included as one of the recipients of state gold medals. It is a welcome step by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to acknowledge the functioning of the newly formed commission led by its Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa.

But as a bonafide citizen of Arunachal Pradesh, it is pertinent to discuss certain dissatisfaction regarding the functioning of the commission which requires further rectification by the commission.

1) Are the RTI guidelines as mentioned in RTI Act, 2005 being followed by the commission?

Based on my personal experience, it has been almost four months that I have been waiting to receive a copy of the question-cum-answer booklet (APPSCCE mains-2024). The response to this particular issue by the office is that the digitisation process is still underway, but without any stipulated timeframe.

2) Marks awarded in APPSCCE mains-2024 with respect to the optional subject had wide variation. Candidates with Psir optional were awarded very low marks as compared to other optional papers. Such variation is unprecedented in any central or state level civil service examination. Rationality in awarding marks, particularly in optional subjects, was not followed.

3) The APPSC declared the result of the second list of selected candidates for AESE mains-2025 examination after the direction of high court, which created a traumatic situation for candidates engaged in legal process. Equality of opportunity was compromised to the second list of selected candidates. They had less timeframe for preparation as compared to the first list of selected candidates, denying them a level playing ground for suitable and fair outcome.

Thousands of eligible candidates are preparing dedicatedly to participate sincerely in the examination process with high hope and expectation on the credibility of the commission. The commission must not just act as an institution of delivering the final list of selected candidates to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. It should also have the prerogative of maintaining integrity, transparency, efficiency and excellence during the entire examination process.

This year’s inclusion of the APPSC in the recipient list of state gold medals must act as a guiding light and motivation for the institution to perform better, and deliver the best as expected from a state gold medal awardee institution.

A well-wisher