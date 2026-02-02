Editor,

We, the candidates applying for the APPSC advertisement for assistant professor posts in Arunachal Pradesh, express our concern over the 1:3 ratio shortlisting criteria based on graduation and postgraduation marks. This approach is unfair to candidates from the annual examination system, where scoring 60% is challenging.

The disparity between annual and semester systems is stark: semester students often have a higher percentage (75%+), while annual system students struggle to reach 70%. This puts us at a significant disadvantage. Moreover, candidates from private universities often score above 80%, unlike government university students who typically score around 70%. Here quality education is somehow compromised.

We urge the APPSC to reconsider the selection criteria, taking into account the differences in examination systems and university grading patterns. We request a more equitable approach to ensure fair representation.

We also request the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) to look into this matter very seriously. We appeal to the authorities concerned to address this issue and ensure a fair process.

Concerned candidates