Editor,

The incident of the violent clash which unfolded at the NEFA Club building, the AAPSU office, on Friday is not only regrettable but also marks a new low in the student union’s election.

Alleged aspiring presidential candidates charged at the revered institution’s gate in an attempt to break and demolish the office of which they aspire to be the caretaker and representative for the next three years. The scene brought back memories of the Japanese action sequel ‘Cross Zero’. It was almost like the pack leader Takia Genji or Sherijawa leading a mob of angry and aggressive youths to a street gang fight for dark vengeance, with fragile ego, weak leadership and uncontrollable emotional attitude – a sign of easy provocation.

What made it worse was the use of lethal weapons and guns. Firing shots at will on open masses is equally condemnable and must be outrightly desisted. Youth leadership should permanently ban such goon-like people from participating in any future youth forum. The police department and the civil administration should perform their due diligence and book them under relevant sections of the law with immediate effect.

However, who is responsible for it?

The caretaker president, AAPSU The caretaker general secretary, AAPSU The chief election commissioner. The registration committee.

Prima facie the sole and most important reason is the underlying weakness in the leadership and efficacy of the outgoing/caretaker president and caretaker GS, AAPSU.

What is the need to review the byelaws before every general conference-cum-election? To breed favouritism and create a favourable condition for one’s own successor candidate? Byelaws once reviewed should be published much before the election process commences. Its concealment only creates doubt and intention of cheating. Registration akin to nomination filing of candidates is one of the most crucial stages in the electioneering process. No candidate’s nomination can happen without the rules and guidelines being explicitly published for everyone’s persual in the public domain.

Election without rule, byelaws, date, time and venue is like asking a person to walk into a dark tunnel without a torch. One cannot fathom how the registration team agreed to proceed without it. This is reflective of lack of clarity and procedural awareness.

Regardless, I appeal to all parties to maintain peace and tranquillity in the spirit of free and fair election. However, election without explicit rules and byelaws is non-negotiable.

Techi Rana,

Chairman,

AAPSU: My voice for right choice campaign