ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Former Kalaktang MLA Nima Tsering Khrimey passed away on Wednesday morning.

Governor K.T Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and former Chief Minister Gegong Apang condoled the demise of Khrimey and offered prayers for the departed soul.

In his condolence message, the Governor said that Khrimey would be remembered as a gentle, humble, and compassionate leader, whose sincerity, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service earned him the respect and affection of all.

Khandu said Khrimey devoted his life to public service and consistently worked for the progress and well-being of the people. “His simplicity, humility, and commitment to his constituency earned him respect across communities,” he added.

“May his family and loved ones find strength, patience, and comfort in the Dharma,” the Chief Minister said.

Apang said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nima Tsering. “Such a person, full of life and goodness, I never expected to leave us so soon,” Apang said in his condolence message.

“Nima was one of my most steadfast friends-ever cheerful, ever smiling, and always by my side through every stage of my political journey. He was a solid support to me and a sincere companion in all times, both good and difficult. I first met him in my youth, and we shared a bond that was truly heart to heart.”

“I still remember how he encouraged and supported my efforts to promote English-medium education, which we both believed was vital for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh, along with many other welfare initiatives for the people.”

“His passing is a great personal loss to me and to the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Apang conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Donyi Polo for the eternal peace of the departed soul.