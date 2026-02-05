[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 4 Feb: Expressing immense joy over His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama receiving the prestigious Grammy Award, the Bomdila Buddhist Society (BBS) and Bomdila Gorshey celebrated the honour at Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery here on Wednesday evening.

BBS secretary Dr. Dechin Dolkar called the Dalai Lama’s Grammy Award win an honour for the entire Buddhist community, well-wishers, and his followers.

“The Dalai Lama’s contributions to the promotion of world peace and universal fraternity are immeasurable. Every Wednesday, we perform Gorshey at the monastery, and since Wednesday is considered an auspicious day for His Holiness, celebrating this joyous occasion has made the day even more special for us,” she added.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama was conferred the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook Narration for Meditations.

On the occasion, a devotional synchronized rhythm was performed, accompanied by prayers for long and healthy life of the Dalai Lama.