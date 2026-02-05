AALO, 4 Feb: The Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme that aimed at promoting cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and unity among the youth concluded here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

During the 5-day programme, youth participants from Papum Pare actively engaged with the youth of West Siang district through various cultural, interactive, and exchange activities, fostering inter-district harmony and cooperation.

Attending the valedictory programme, District Yuva Morcha president Tatu Tasing emphasized the importance of such exchange programmes in strengthening social cohesion and leadership among young people.

District youth officer Pawan Kumar Rav encouraged the youth to actively participate in future youth exchange programmes and other initiatives under MY Bharat.

All participants were provided with certificates of participation.

As part of the reciprocal exchange, 37 youth from West Siang district will be participating in another inter-district youth exchange programme to be held in Papum Pare district from 15 to 19 February.