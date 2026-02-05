[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 4 Feb: A cancer awareness programme was organised by My Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) at Modern School here in West Kameng district on Wednesday to mark World Cancer Day.

District surveillance officer (IDSP) Dr. S.K Thongon highlighted the various types of cancer, their causes, preventive measures, and the importance of early detection. He said that most cancers are caused by negligence, unhealthy food habits, and the consumption of tobacco products. He advised students to stay away from bad company and substance abuse.

Dr. Thongon further advised the students to maintain good personal hygiene to avoid diseases. He added that eating seasonal fruits and vegetables provides nutrients essential for good health.

Meanwhile, District Tobacco Control Cell consultant Sang Dorjee Dirkhipa spoke about various causes of cancer, highlighting tobacco products as one of the major contributors.

Earlier, Shyam Magar from Yuva Bharat spoke on the significance of the day.