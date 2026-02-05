ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Kra Daadi deputy commissioner Charu Nili advised Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and other functionaries to focus on creating durable assets in every gram panchayat segment.

Inaugurating a 3-day block level foundation-cum-functional training programme organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) for Palin East Block and Palin West Block in Kra Daadi district at community hall here on Wednesday, the DC urged PRI members to prepare effective panchayat development plans in line with the 29 subjects listed under the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution (73rd Amendment). He urged them to perform their duties in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997.

The DC emphasized the importance of conducting regular meetings and maintaining close coordination with line departments and member secretaries of their respective segments.

Additional deputy commissioner-cum-District Panchayat development officer Rido Tarak encouraged the newly elected PRI representatives of Palin East and Palin West blocks, including GPCs, GPMs, and grassroots functionaries such as ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, AFA, HFA, and SHG, to work collectively for grassroots development and effective service delivery.

Course director Tamar Baki gave an overview of the Panchayati Raj system, constitutional provisions, and the roles of standing committees.

He also conducted a session on the People’s Plan Campaign-Gram Panchayat Development Plan, participatory planning, Localized Sustainable Development Goals, and the nine thematic areas for holistic rural development.

The training programme is being facilitated by a pool of resource persons from the departments of health, rural development, ICDS, Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, public health engineering & water supply, and other allied departments.

Similar training programmes will also be conducted across other blocks of Kra Daadi district, including Yangte Block, Tali East and West Blocks, Pipsorang Block, Tarak Lengdi Block, Chambang Block, and Gangte Block, with the objective of strengthening local governance and enhancing the capacities of elected PRI representatives and grassroots functionaries.