KHONSA, 4 Feb: The e-Challan system was launched in Tirap district on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the month-long road safety awareness programme. A total of 13 e-Challans were issued, generating revenue of Rs.13,000 on the launch day.

The road safety awareness programme was jointly organised by the public works department (PWD), in collaboration with the Tirap district administration and the transport department.

Addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony of the programme at Pinewood School, additional deputy commissioner Namneet Singh said it was a significant step towards transparent, technology-driven traffic enforcement and improved road discipline.

He stated that the e-Challan system would enable real-time monitoring of traffic violations, reduce manual intervention, enhance accountability, and promote voluntary compliance with traffic rules. He also cautioned against the use of mobile phones while driving or walking on roads.

Highlighting the importance of traffic signals, the ADC urged the public to strictly follow the principle of “stop, watch, and go” while crossing roads. He also spoke on pedestrian safety, precautionary measures, and the vital role of Good Samaritans in assisting road accident victims without fear of legal harassment. Singh also administered the road safety pledge on the occasion.

PWD assistant engineer Tarak Gongo and school headmistress Nguncha Lammaty also addressed the gathering.

Later, the ADC formally launched the e-Challan facility at the Khonsa taxi stand in presence of Khonsa police station officer-in-charge inspector N. Rango, district transport officer Aman Wangsaham, district information officer Rakesh Das, and other officials. The ADC, along with Rango and Wangsaham, distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders as part of the road safety campaign.

Rango highlighted common traffic violations and the penalties associated with them. He urged students to act as road safety ambassadors by spreading awareness among their peers, families, and neighbourhoods.

District medical officer-in-charge Dr. Tatok Gao spoke on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for first-aid management in road accidents and advised the public to immediately dial 108 emergency services in the event of an accident.

Wangsaham highlighted the key provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and its subsequent amendments. He stated that most road accidents occur due to human error, followed by mechanical failure and poor road conditions.

Prizes with certificates were handed over to the winners of the essay writing competition held on the occasion. (DIPRO)