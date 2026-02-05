ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit West Kameng district on Wednesday, an official said.

There was no immediate report of injury to anyone or damage to any property, he said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 8.57 am, and the depth of the quake was 5 km.

Itanagar-based Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies seismology division technical officer Nyelam Sunil said a mild earthquake struck West Kameng district this morning.

“So far, there is no report of loss of life and damage to property,” the official said. (PTI)