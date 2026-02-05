NEW DELHI, 4 Feb: President’s rule in Manipur was revoked on Wednesday, hours before the formation of a new state government with NDA legislature party leader Y. Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” a Proclamation issued by the President said.

The move comes hours before Singh takes oath as the chief minister at 6 pm at Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki leader and former minister, is set to be appointed deputy chief minister in the new Manipur government.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member assembly, which has tenure till 2027, was put on suspended animation after President’s rule was imposed.

President’s rule was imposed in the state after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

An NDA delegation led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan and staked the claim to form a popular government. Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were in the delegation.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities started in May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

At least 260 people lost their lives, and thousands were displaced during the violence.

The BJP legislature party of Manipur had elected 62-year-old Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the BJP headquarters in Imphal on Tuesday. It was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides the party’s central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A. Sharda Devi, among others.

The two BJP MLAs who did not attend the meeting were unwell.

Subsequently, another meeting was held at the Manipur Bhavan, where MLAs of NDA constituents in Manipur — six of National People’s Party (NPP), five of Naga People’s Front (NPF) and three Independents — and BJP legislators were in attendance.

They endorsed Singh as the leader and Kipgen as the deputy leader of the NDA legislature party. (PTI)