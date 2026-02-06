DIMAPUR, 5 Feb: The station headquarters of the Indian Army’s Spears Corps here, in collaboration with the Nagaland state government, is organising a two-day intensive workshop on oyster mushroom cultivation as a sustainable agri-business opportunity for the ex-servicemen community of Nagaland from 9 and 10 February at RMS Dimapur.

The workshop aims to empower ex-servicemen (ESM), veer naris, and widows of ex-servicemen from all districts of Nagaland by equipping them with practical, income-generating skills that require minimal investment and offer strong returns. Oyster mushroom cultivation has emerged as a promising micro-enterprise due to its short production cycle, low space requirement, and consistent market demand.

Training will be conducted by subject matter experts from the State Horticultural Nursery, Chumoukedima, and will comprise both theoretical instruction and hands-on practical sessions. Participants will be provided with comprehensive exposure to the complete cultivation process, including substrate preparation, spawning techniques, crop management, harvesting methods, basic post-harvest handling, and an overview of marketing and entrepreneurship aspects.