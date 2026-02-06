Dad/Acchi was a strong-headed man who enjoyed life to the fullest in his prime. He did things differently from the people around him.

He would tell us about the ancestry of our Buddhist tribes with accurate historical references – remarkable stories of Tibetan lineage and the connections among Buddhist communities spread across the Himalayan regions. His knowledge and understanding of the people and areas he represented were impressive. He could speak many Northeastern languages, including Bhutanese and Nepalese, and was therefore exceptional at building friendships with people from across the entire Northeast region. This is what made him a good leader.

I have fond memories of listening to his stories and experiences of growing up during the 1962 war, and of how he visited all his constituencies on horseback. He would sleep in beautiful meadows en route to villages under his constituency, surrounded by nature, enjoying good homemade ara (local rice brew) gifted by villagers. He had a deep love for the outdoors, which I proudly inherited.

My sister, Acchi, the cook, and I would go for drives from Itanagar to Bomdila and Doimara, back in the day when there were more wild elephants, denser forests, and narrow, bumpy roads. I was always in charge of holding the rifle and enjoyed cleaning it, but somehow never liked the shooting part.

I also remember him discovering random beautiful spots where we would stop, take out chocolate cake and roast chicken, and simply be. He would have a whisky, I’d probably take a few sips, and we would soak in the freshness and beauty of the surroundings – simple moments, yet deeply imprinted in my heart.

Dad and I sadly could not always agree on a personal level as I grew into my own strong-headed woman, but I will always respect the incredible things he did and was capable of. The passing of Acchi (Dad), Nima Tsering Khrime, marks the loss of an incredible era.

May his soul transcend and find peace.

Om Mani Padme Hum.

(By Tanzin Chhoeying Khrime, daughter of late Nima Tsering Khrime, former MLA who passed away on 4 February)