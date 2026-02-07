NAMSAI, 6 Feb: An awareness camp on the Raw Materials Supply Scheme (RMSS) was organised at the Town Club here on Friday by the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) Ltd, in collaboration with the state’s textiles and handicraft directorate.

During the camp, a technical session was conducted by Dhemaji NHDC senior officer Dhruvjyoti Sharma, who explained the objectives and salient features of the RMSS. He highlighted that the scheme aims to provide quality yarn and blended raw materials directly from factories at production rates, thereby ensuring lower subsidised prices for handloom weavers.

He explained that eligible weavers can avail of benefits such as price subsidy on cotton, silk, wool, linen and blended yarns, transportation subsidy, and direct benefit transfer of subsidy into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

During the session, the participants were also informed about the yarn passbook system, which serves as an official document to record loom details, yarn entitlement and purchase history. The procedure for registration, eligibility criteria, and the role of the NHDC, the Weavers Service Centre and the state government in verification and approval were explained.

The availability of yarn through NHDC depots and online platforms, along with transparent and hassle-free procurement mechanisms, were also highlighted.

The officials encouraged the weavers to register under the scheme and make use of the subsidised raw materials to enhance productivity, reduce input costs and strengthen traditional weaving practices in the district.

Registration of beneficiaries was carried out, and yarn passbooks were issued on the spot, enabling the weavers to immediately access the benefits under the RMSS.

The programme was attended by Guwahati NHDC Regional In-charge Sandeep Chetia, Guwahati-based Weavers’ Service Centre assistant director Tilak Raj, Namsai Industries Deputy Director Nonda Doka, Namsai Textiles & Handicrafts Assistant Director Maglek Pertin, and officials and beneficiaries from the handloom sector, among others. (DIPR)