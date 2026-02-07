DIRANG, 6 Feb: The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in West Kameng district approved nine on-farm trials (OFTs) and three frontline demonstrations (FLDs) during a meeting held here on Friday.

The approved OFTs include comparative studies on beekeeping, popularisation of rainbow trout farming at different altitudes in the district, varietal evaluation of onion, garlic, apple, three different millet varieties, and value addition of osmotically dehydrated candy from orange and instant ginger candy.

The FLDs will mainly focus on popularisation of Arka Gagan chilli, summer squash, and VL-15 variety of peas.

Further, the SAC recommended training on cultivation of shitake mushroom using different substrate such as saw dust; preservation and popularisation of indigenous white rajma variety; promoting natural farming practices; and collaboration with the NRC on Yak here on value addition of yak products.

West Kameng DAO Nima Jomba, who chaired the meeting, highlighted the role of KVKs in benefitting the farming community.

Earlier, KVK Head Dr Tasso Tabin highlighted the importance of the meeting.

Members of 14 line departments and progressive farmers attended the meeting.