METENGLIANG, 6 Feb: Sixty farmers from Chaglagam, Metengliang, Kongra and Rittiliang villages received kiwi and plum saplings during a ‘training-cum-input distribution’ programme organised here by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Friday.

The farmers were also trained in scientific cultivation of kiwi and plum, as Anjaw district’s climate is suitable for the purpose.

All the participants from different villages had earlier been asked to prepare land for plantation of kiwi saplings by horticulture expert Satveer Yadav.

Addressing the participants, Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of kiwi and plum fruits, such as site selection, digging of pits, planting of saplings, irrigation, training and pruning, harvesting, and insect-pest management.

He said that Chaglagam circle is one of the hotspot locations for cultivation of kiwi fruit crops. “It is high time to create awareness among the farmers and rural youths for cultivation of such crops for enhancing income,” Yadav said.

Social science expert Dr S Peter Singh delivered a talk on the importance of scientific kiwi plantation, natural farming, and nursery management of kiwi fruits.