ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik urged the education department to ensure that every child and young person has access to quality learning, relevant skill development, and supportive institutions that build confidence and prepare them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Reviewing the progress and challenges of the state’s education sector during a meeting with Education Minister PD Sona and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday, the governor stressed the need for robust monitoring mechanisms on the ground to drive systemic reforms in school education, with special focus on foundational literacy and numeracy.

He underscored the importance of well-trained and motivated teachers, residential schooling facilities where required, and digital-enabled classrooms to overcome geographical challenges.

The governor also shared his views on expanding higher education institutions, strengthening scholarship support, and introducing more skill-based professional courses within Arunachal Pradesh to reduce migration and unlock the full potential of the state’s youths.

He said that these reforms would transform education into a “powerful engine of inclusive growth, cultural confidence, and a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.” (Lok Bhavan)