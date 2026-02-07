RONO HILLS, 6 Feb: The anthropology department and the International Research Scholars’ Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), Japan, conducted a students’ interaction programme with Japanese delegates here on Friday.

The programme aimed to promote academic discussion, cross-cultural understanding, and collaborative discourse among research scholars, students, and Japanese delegates.

Addressing the gathering, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak highlighted the importance of international academic collaboration in broadening students’ global perspectives and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

“International academic engagement is essential in today’s interconnected world. Programmes like this provide our students with global exposure, broaden their perspectives, and nurture mutual respect among cultures. Rajiv Gandhi University remains committed to strengthening international collaborations that enrich teaching, learning, and research,” he said.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the university’s commitment to promoting international engagement and providing platforms for students to interact with global institutions, and added that “such interactions play a vital role in building academic bridges and promoting institutional cooperation.

“The collaboration with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation reflects RGU’s continuous efforts to encourage cross-cultural dialogue and meaningful academic exchange,” he said.

The registrar also hinted at the possibility of signing of a memorandum of understanding between RGU and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation for strengthening academic collaboration and promoting youth exchange programmes.

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin said that such interactions help students gain insights into global academic practices and strengthen people-to-people connections between India and Japan. He stressed that academic growth today must transcend classrooms, borders, and disciplines. “Platforms such as this interaction programme play a crucial role in fostering cross-cultural understanding, intellectual exchange, and valued global friendship that are essential in an increasingly interconnected world,” he said.

Atsushi Tsujimoto, programme officer at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, in his brief speech dwelt on the foundation’s endeavours to promote peace, cultural exchange, and academic cooperation, and to encourage students to actively participate in international academic discourse.

The event also marked sharing of experiences at the Hiroshima University, Japan, by two Hiroshima Orizuru fellows from RGU – Taba Yami and Modang Onju – as they attended and graduated the fellowship from the Hiroshima University through the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, participating in a summer course on peace and sustainability in August last year, representing RGU.

Earlier, anthropology faculty member Taba Meniapresented a visual narrative on Arunachal Pradesh and anchored the interactions.

A key highlight of the programme was the interaction session, which gave students and research scholars the opportunity to engage directly with Japanese delegates and gain insights into international academic and cultural exchanges.

The Japanese delegation included Atsushi Tsujimoto, programme officer of Sasakawa Peace Foundation,Japan, and students Sakuya Irikado (Okayama University), Nicola Kawawa (University of Tokyo), Sarah Anne Cutting (Waseda University), Kasumi Kawasaki (Nagasaki University), Saki Takikawa (Soka University), Mifuyu Ono (Tokyo University of Foreign Studies), and Yuzuki Hosoi (Delhi University).

