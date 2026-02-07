BASAR, 6 Feb: A three-day training programme on ‘Crop diversification for increasing cropping intensity and enhancing farmers’ income’, organised by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), concluded at its campus here on Friday.

A total of 28 farmers from Tirbin circle attended the programme.

In his inaugural address, ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre Head Dr Doni Jini provided an overview of the training programme.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasised the significance of crop diversification by including cultivation of millets and green gram in rice fallow to mitigate the risks associated with mono-cropping and crop failure.

Horticulture scientist Dr Thejangulie Angami delivered lectures on orange and pineapple cultivation for improved productivity and income, as well as round-the-year vegetable crop diversification under rain shelters for enhancing farmers’ income.

Plant Breeding ACTO Dr Rita Nongthombam delivered lectures on ‘Production technology of rapeseed and mustard in rice-fallow’ and ‘Production technology of French bean for higher income’.

Animal reproduction & gynaecology senior scientist Dr Binod Kr Dutta Borah presented a lecture on ‘Scientific production technology of poultry birds and their waste management for soil fertility enhancement’.

Agroforestry expert Dr A Rajesh Alone led a discussion on ‘Rainwater harvesting structure (jalkund) for crop diversification of rabi vegetables and income generation’.

Soil Science STO Wangnem Rekhung presented a lecture on ‘Vermicomposting: A sustainable approach to soil fertility management and income generation’.

NICRA-TDC SRF Marter Chiram presented a lecture on ‘Cabbage cultivation practices for enhanced productivity and profitability’.

Vermibeds were distributed among the farmers during the programme.