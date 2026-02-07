DULIAJAN, 6 Feb: Oil India Limited (OIL) has been conferred the prestigious FIPI Award 2025 as the ‘Oil & Gas Production Company of the Year’ (More than 1 MTOE). It is a recognition of OIL’s outstanding performance and contributions to India’s energy sector.

OIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ranjit Rath received the award from Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal during a ceremony organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) at India Energy Week, Goa.

This recognition highlights OIL’s consistent efforts towards enhancing domestic oil and gas production, strengthening operational excellence, and supporting the nation’s vision of a secure and self-reliant energy future.