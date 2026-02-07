ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: A multi-state mock exercise on earthquake preparedness is scheduled to be conducted in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram on 9 February.

In this regard, a table-top exercise on a multi-state earthquake scenario was conducted by the disaster management department, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here on Friday. The exercise provided a platform to review preparedness, identify gaps, and strengthen coordination among departments and agencies.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Secretary Dani Sulu said that the state has been conducting regular mock drills and simulations of 7.8 Richter scale earthquake scenarios since 2002 to strengthen response readiness, resource mobilisation, and inter-departmental coordination.

He stressed the importance of empowering state and district disaster management authorities to lead response efforts at the local level.

NDMA senior consultant Nadeem Arshad said that the full and multi-state exercise is aimed at assessing preparedness, strengthening interstate coordination, and enhancing response mechanisms.

Stating that disasters do not recognise manmade boundaries, he emphasised the importance of coordinated planning and joint response.

The NDMA presented a detailed earthquake scenario, emphasising on timely decision-making, effective communication, and coordinated action among stakeholders.

The participating officials highlighted emerging risks, including 32 identified high-risk glacial lakes in the state, which increase vulnerability to glacial lake outburst floods, underscoring the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness.

The DDMOs from West Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and the ICR attended the meeting virtually, apart from representatives from key departments and emergency response agencies such as the BRO and the ITBP. (DIPR)