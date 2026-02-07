KHONSA, 6 Feb: Tirap DC (i/c) Namneet Singh urged parents to refrain from consuming alcohol, opium, and other narcotic substances, saying that children often emulate their parents’ habits.

Attending the concluding day of a weeklong district-level anti-drug awareness programme on Friday, the deputy commissioner appealed to the general public to maintain proper health and hygiene practices. Singh discouraged the habit of spitting gutkha, pan masala, etc, in public places, and urged the society to shun such unhealthy practices.

Singh also stressed the importance of career preparation from Class 10 onwards.

He stated that the district administration is deeply concerned about the future of students, and added that career counselling programmes, in collaboration with the education department, will be organised at various institutions from time to time.

The DC distributed the prizes to the winners of an essay competition conducted among students of various schools in the district on the topic ‘Drug menace with special reference to the TCL region’.

DDSE KC Lowangcha emphasised the need for the youths to channel their energy positively for a healthy and bright future. The DDSE urged students to fight against all forms of intoxication, stay away from substance abuse, and actively engage in studies as well as games and sports. She encouraged students to commit to lead drug-free lives, and to educate their families and communities on the ill-effects of drug abuse.

Senior Medical Officer Dr K Socia highlighted the serious health hazards and long-term consequences of drug abuse.

Advocate Nakap Matey sensitised the students to the legal provisions, penalties, and punishments under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, emphasising the legal ramifications of substance abuse.

Joymon Tikhak, counsellor-cum-senior consultant, CMHS, elaborated the impact, preventive measures, and possible solutions to drug abuse, highlighting its adverse effects on health, future prospects, and legal consequences. Tikhak also dwelt on early identification of substance use, and the importance of seeking professional help.

District pedagogy coordinator (ISSE) Ganjam Atoa said that the programme was conceptualised to create awareness among people on the dangers of drug abuseand its preventives measures, and to promote collective responsibility towards building a drug-free society. (DIPRO)