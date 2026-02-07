LIKABALI, 6 Feb: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap inaugurated the district’s first pink toilet project here on Friday.

The pay and use toilet, exclusively for women, has been built in the Malinithan temple complex at a cost of Rs31.25 lakhs, and executed by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA).

The Pink Toilet Project is a pilot project taken up by the government and executed by the urban development & housing department in the state. The project aims at promoting gender inclusivity through introducing pink toilets to enhance hygienic health status for girls.

Expressing happiness over the creation of the facility, Rakshap said that “it should be used with certain prescribed utility norms, so that it doesn’t become dilapidated and abandoned with the passage of time.”

Hailing the department for completing the project on time, he said that similar projects like dormitory, marriage hall and others also need to be established in the temple complex, so that devotees and visitors don’t face problems. (DIPRO)