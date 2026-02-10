SEPPA, 9 Feb: Several important issues pertaining to Pipu circle were discussed during a meeting with the All Pipu Youth Association, chaired by Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, here in East Kameng district on Monday.

During the meeting, which was attended also by Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, key matters discussed included the upgradation of schools into model schools, upgradation of Pipu circle headquarters to AC headquarters, repair and maintenance of government office buildings, staff quarters, and other developmental concerns of the area.

Mangfi positively addressed the issues raised during the meeting and assured full support for the proposals and developmental initiatives discussed.

The DC answered the queries raised by the participants and assured of full cooperation and support from the district administration for the overall development of the area.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, heads of departments, members of the All Pipu Youth Association, gaon buras, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)