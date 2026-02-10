PASIGHAT, 9 Feb: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army launched ‘Mission Krishiveer’ at the Sigar military station here in East Siang district, in collaboration with Army Service Corps, on Monday.

The event was attended by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, along with senior Army officials, civil administration representatives, and local farmers.

The initiative establishes a structured ‘farm-to-force’ supply chain by directly linking local farmers with the Army units deployed in the region. The project aims to ensure the supply of fresh, quality agricultural produce to troops while simultaneously enhancing income opportunities for farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.

By eliminating intermediaries, Mission Krishiveer seeks to create a transparent and sustainable procurement mechanism that benefits both the armed forces and the local farming community. The initiative is also expected to strengthen border logistics, improve supply chain efficiency in remote areas, and contribute to regional food security.

Addressing the gathering, Tayeng commended the collaborative effort between the Army and local stakeholders, stating that the initiative would significantly boost farmers’ livelihoods while reinforcing the spirit of cooperation between the civil administration and the armed forces.

Senior Army officials highlighted that Mission Krishiveer aligns with the broader vision of self-reliance and ‘whole of nation’ participation in national development. The initiative supports the objectives of Atmanirbhar Arunachal by integrating local agricultural capacity with military logistics requirements.

Mission Krishiveer stands as a strong example of civil-military synergy, fostering mutual trust and partnership while contributing to national security and regional economic growth. (DIPRO)