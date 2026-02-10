GUWAHATI, 9 Feb: Himalayan University (HU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran was conferred the ‘Iconic Leadership in Higher Education-2026’ award at the Education Leadership Summit and Awards-2026 event held in Guwahati, Assam.

The award was presented in recognition of Prof Divakaran’s “exemplary leadership, academic vision, and significant contributions to the advancement of higher education in India,” the HU informed in a release.

The honour acknowledges his sustained efforts in strengthening institutional governance, promoting academic excellence, fostering research culture, and encouraging innovation-driven, student-centric education, it said.

The Education Leadership Summit & Awards was organised by ArdorComm Media Group and witnessed participation of education leaders, policymakers, academicians, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

Prof Divakaran dedicated the award to the collective efforts of faculty members, researchers, staff, and students of the HU.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building “inclusive, future-ready higher education institutions, aligned with national and global academic standards,” the release stated.