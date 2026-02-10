TIPPI/BHALUKPONG, 9 Feb: A massive forest fire that broke out in the Doimara reserved forest recently was brought under control due to the timely intervention of the forest department under the leadership of Khellong Forest Division DFO Suman Beniwal.

The operation was further strengthened by prompt cooperation of the fire brigade and police personnel of Bhalukpong, preventing extensive damage to the forest area.

In a separate incident, on 8 February, a forest fire erupted in the Dedzeeling elephant corridor of the Doimara reserved forest. The blaze was reported by Tippi HGB Nyiksu Ramdasow, following which forest personnel immediately swung into action and doused the fire at its initial stage. Their swift response averted what could have been a major disaster threatening the elephant habitat and surrounding biodiversity.

Both incidents are currently under investigation, and the exact source of the fires is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the DFO has issued an advisory to the residents of Tippi and Bhalukpong to remain alert, avoid unnecessary night movement, and extend full cooperation to forest staff engaged in night patrollingdue to frequent movement of wild elephants in the area.