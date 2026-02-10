KHONSA, 9 Feb: The Tirap education department and the district administration on Monday held a district-level coordination meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming CBSE examinations, 2025-26, scheduled to commence on 17 February.

The meeting was held to strengthen inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of advance preparedness and directed officials of the departments concerned to visit the examination centres at least a week before the commencement of the examination to assess the availability of required facilities and take necessary follow-up action.

He further asked all officials deployed on examination duty to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication to ensure a hassle-free examination process.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh, SP Aditya, DDSE KC Lowangcha, HoDs, and heads of all examination centres attended the meeting. (DIPRO)