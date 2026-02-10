ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: A multi-state mock drill on earthquake scenario was conducted in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday.

A table-top exercise on a multi-state earthquake scenario was conducted by the department of disaster management here.

The mock exercise was executed to create awareness and preparedness, identify gaps, and strengthen coordination among departments and agencies during natural calamities.

NDMA senior consultant Nadeem Arshad said that disasters do not recognise manmade boundaries, adding that such exercises strengthen disaster resilience, interstate collaboration, and effective response mechanisms. He stressed the importance of empowering state and district disaster management authorities to lead response efforts at the local level. He emphasised the inclusion of more casualty simulations in future mock exercise.

The NDMA consultant also highlighted the importance of mock exercise.

State Disaster Management Authority Secretary Dani Salu said that the state has been conducting regular mock exercises to strengthen response, readiness, response mobilisation and inter-department coordination. He also stressed on involving CBOs, PRIs and NGOs to participate widely.

The mock drill was successfully conducted in all four districts, he said.

The DDMOs of West Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Papum Pare and the ICR attended the meeting virtually, along with representatives of key departments and emergency agencies like the BRO, NDRF and ITBP. (DIPR)