[Mingkeng Osik]

MARIYANG, 9 Feb: Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang said that 500 cherry blossom saplings will be planted, covering the areas from Rane Monying to Damro in Upper Siang district during the rainy season.

The MLA said that, once the flowers bloom, it would turn the area into a tourist hotspot.

Panyang made the announcement after unveiling the ‘Pillars of Brotherhood’ (Pertin Budum Kebang) in Damro village on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Panyang said that inaugurating the pillars dedicated to the four brothers was one of the happiest moments of his life, as it symbolises unity, love, and the rich legacy left by their forefathers.

He said also that a community hall will be built to preserve culture and strengthen social bonds.

Panyang also highlighted the development initiative in the area.

Village elder Tashiram Pertin highlighted the significance of the unveiling of the statue representing the four brothers – Ripuk, Rome, Dang, and Rapul. He stated that the brothers lived together throughout their lives, and that their descendants continue to remain united even today.

He informed that the work was initiated by the UKK team, a group of people of the same age group, and that all materials used for the construction were brought from outside.