ZIRO, 9 Feb: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of the District Level Committee (Municipal Boundary), Oli Perme,convened a meeting on the demarcation of the proposed municipal council area in Lower Subansiri district on Monday at the district secretariat here.

Briefing the members, the deputy commissioner informed that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has declared three municipal areas in the state, namely, Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Aalo (West Siang),and Namsai. She said that the move is in the larger interest of the people of the valley, and clarified that the declaration of the municipal area will not affect the existing panchayati raj institutions (PRIs).

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa informed that the declaration of Ziro as a municipal area has been a long-pending demand of the people of the valley and is the outcome of concerted efforts by all stakeholders. He urged all concerned to provide constructive suggestions, and informed that the proposed demarcation would affect only four villages- Bamin Michi, Hija, Lempia and Manipolyang. He appealed to the ZPMs concerned to not only raise objections but also offer practical solutions for the creation of the municipal area.

Assistant town planner Millo Mira explained the financial implications, mapping issues, problems and prospects, population criteria, total number of proposed wards, preparation of voter lists, and the powers and functions of urban local bodies. She informed that physical features such as rivers and manmade features like roads are considered during demarcation, and also presented a brief on the status of the activities carried out so far.

Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii informed that 12 out of 24 gram panchayat segments under his jurisdiction would be affected. However, the people of Lempia are willing to join the municipal area, he said, and requested inclusion of Dilang village also in the municipal area, citing its proximity to the airport and the market area.

Former minister Tage Taki urged all stakeholders to support the MLA in the creation of the municipal area, stating that it is for the overall development of the Ziro valley. He observed that due to the availability of urban amenities such as electricity, communication and other facilities, villages in the valley are expanding, and therefore great care should be taken during boundary demarcation.

Akhangmiyo ZPM Hibu Obing expressed concern that the earlier municipal map does not match the latest map, and emphasised the need for ground surveys of the affected areas, involving officials and villagers.

Bamin Michi Welfare Association general secretary Racho Tachang welcomed the government’s decision to create a municipal area, but expressed concern over “lack of clarity in the areas mentioned in the district level committee report,” and suggested carrying out ground verification for better clarity.

ZPC Hibu Dumi stressed the need to spread awareness among the people on the benefits of the municipal area, noting that some people may be apprehensive about bills for water, power and other services. She urged all to look beyond these concerns for the long-term betterment of the Ziro valley.

DPDO Hage Tarung, along with other heads of departments and ZPMs also shared inputs during the meeting, which concluded with a joint commitment to make concerted efforts towards fulfilling the qualifying criteria for the municipal area. (DIPRO)