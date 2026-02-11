DIYUN, 10 Feb: The 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) organised a free medical check-up camp at its battalion headquarters here in Changlang district on Tuesday, with special emphasis on women and children, along with police personnel and elderly dependants.

A team of doctors, along with nurses and a pharmacist conducted health check-ups, including blood pressure and blood sugar level tests, in addition to basic clinical examinations. They also provided free medicines to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Swati Singh stated: “In remote areas like Diyun, access to medical facilities is a major challenge, especially for women and children. As part of our welfare responsibility, we ensured that essential healthcare services reach them at their doorstep.”

She further emphasised that the health and wellbeing of families -particularly women and children – is crucial for maintaining morale and efficiency of personnel deployed in challenging operational areas.

Women beneficiaries and parents of young children expressed gratitude to the team of doctors, nurses and pharmacist, as well as to the commandant, for organising such a meaningful medical camp in a remote area, terming it timely and extremely beneficial.

The battalion also expressed sincere appreciation to the medical team for their dedicated service, and reaffirmed its resolve to continue organising similar welfare-oriented programmes in the future.