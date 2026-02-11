NAMSAI, 10 Feb: Premature deliveries and associated medical and social issues were discussed at length at a DTFI-cum-child death review (CDR) meeting here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the newborn anthropometry solution developed by Wadhwani AI was reviewed. This AI-integrated pilot project involves field-level data collection by ASHAs to analyse newborn and child health parameters and aims to replace manual physical measurements.

The home-based newborn care (HBNC) video monitoring was also reviewed. A total of 359 HBNC visits have been conducted so far by ASHAs.

A vaccination report from medical facilities was reviewed in detail.

It was further decided that village-level meetings followed by block level task force reviews would be conducted at the block level to strengthen implementation and monitoring.

The role of the Voluntary Health Association of India was also discussed with regard to addressing vaccination dropouts through house-to-house visits.

The monitoring report presented by the National Public Health Support Network (WHO) was also reviewed. It was noted that Namsai district is one among the 12 selected districts for the implementation of the zero dose immunization plan.

Discussions were also held on micro-plan implementation, its efficiency, SWOT analysis, and block-level findings across the district.

The U-WIN performance report was presented, and HMIS and U-WIN digital vaccination records of medical facilities were reviewed and discussed.

Further, the NCD report was reviewed, which included the screening status of NCDs across all medical facilities, the post-screening diagnosis report, and measures required for improving data uploading and performance on the NITI Aayog portal.

Under Sampoornata Abhiyan, key targets were reviewed, which included weighing of all newborn babies at birth, conducting Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND) at all anganwadi centres every month, and notification of all TB patients.

It was emphasised that VHSND should be conducted jointly by the WCD, PHED, and health departments, with a single designated coordinator to ensure better convergence and effective implementation.

Namsai DC CR Khampa emphasised the need to enhance overall performance by identifying and addressing the gaps discussed during the meeting. He reiterated that the coordination meeting for VHSND would be held as scheduled, and said that BTFI meetings must be conducted at the block level to ensure effective follow-up and implementation. (DIPR)