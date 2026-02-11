Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The annual college week of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP), REILA (Recreation, Entertainment, Information and Literary Activities), was declared open here on Tuesday by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek.

During the weeklong celebration, sports, literary, and cultural competitions will be conducted. The students have been divided into four houses and are competing in various events.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vivek described the RGGP campus as beautiful and said it has the potential to be upgraded to a degree college. He urged the students to develop an interest in literary and cultural activities, in addition to focusing on education.

“Your first priority should be education, but if you are very good in the fields of art, culture, and sports, you can make a career out of it,” said Vivek.

He expressed serious concern over the growing drug abuse in the state and said everyone should play a role in eradicating the drug menace. “It is the moral responsibility of everyone to play their part in this battle against drug abuse. Today, across the state, almost every household has at least one addict, and it is causing serious social tension,” he added.

Vivek further assured that he would take up the demand for upgrading RGGP to a degree college, as well as the issue of encroachment of college land by outsiders, with the education minister in the coming days.

All Nyishi Students’ Union president Lezen Gyadi, who also attended the opening ceremony, expressed serious concern over land encroachment and trespassing affecting RGGP, and served a six-month ultimatum to the education department to resolve the issue.

“I urge the education department to initiate efforts to construct a boundary wall to protect land belonging to RGGP within the next six months. Otherwise, we will take action,” he said.

Gyadi further stated that the ANSU would not tolerate encroachment of land belonging to educational institutions and hospitals at any cost.

RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath in his address highlighted both the achievements and issues concerning the institute. “RGGP is a 22-year-old institute, but we are still facing serious problems of trespassing. The matter has been apprised to the authorities on several occasions, but till now there has been no solution,” he said.

He added that RGGP has the potential to be upgraded to a degree college, and urged the government to consider the matter. He termed the training and placement cell as the backbone of RGGP.

Earlier, RGGP Students’ Union general secretary Nyanyu Nguri highlighted the pressing issue of trespassing and encroachment of college land, and sought the construction of a boundary wall to protect the sanctity and land of the institute.

In the evening, the cultural night of REILA commenced with a performance by renowned flutist Vidwan Chandan Kumar and mridangam artist Vidwan Adanya, both dedicated volunteers of SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youths).