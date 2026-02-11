ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to run four APSTS buses on a daily basis from Itanagar to Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Poma campus, as a stop-gap arrangement for ferrying students.

In a representation to the APSTS secretary/commissioner, the students’ union said that the college currently has only two 30-seater buses to ferry over 450 commuting students from Itanagar to the college campus.

Moreover, there is no alternative public or private transport available for students to reach the campus on time, the union said.

“Due to this acute inadequacy, hundreds of students are forced to travel daily in overcrowded and unsafe conditions, seriously endangering their lives,” the representation read.

The women’s college was shifted from Lekhi, Naharlagun to its permanent campus in Poma this month. The college has an enrolment strength of over 500 students, whereas the hostel accommodation capacity is limited to only 60 students, leaving a vast majority of students without on-campus residential facilities, the union said.

The union further stated that the college campus is located on the outskirts of the Itanagar Capital Region, where no private rental houses, paying guest facilities, or other accommodation options are available in the vicinity.

The union appealed to the secretary/commissioner for immediate deployment of the required buses to ensure safety, regular attendance, and uninterrupted education of the students of the college.