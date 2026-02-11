ROING, 10 Feb: Efforts are on to capture the other sub-adult tiger involved in the human-tiger conflict case of 2 February that claimed a human life.

Two sub-adult tigers were identified as ‘problem animals’, one of which was found dead on 4 February. The other sub-adult tiger has not been captured yet, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary DFO (WL) Mito Rumi said.

A combined team of the Mehao WLS, Dibang territorial division, the Namdapha and Kamlang tiger reserves, the CBRC Pakke, the Itanagar Biological Park, and NGO WTI, along with the district administration, police and PRI members have been deployed across Mehao WLS landscape, including Desali, the DFO said.

An expert committee from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun has already inspected the preparations for mitigation of the ongoing human-tiger conflict, the DFO said. (DIPRO)