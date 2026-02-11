TUTING, 10 Feb: The Indian Army’s Spear Corps, as part of Operation Sadbhavana, renovated the kindergarten school here in Upper Siang district.

As part of the renovation initiative, essential infrastructure upgrades were undertaken, including the refurbishment of classrooms, ceilings, windows, doors, and other critical facilities, according to an Indian Army release.

These improvements were necessary to enhance safety and comfort, and to create an environment conducive to learning.

The renovated school was re-inaugurated in the presence of Siang Brigade Commander Brig Vikas Raj Gupta. The school is being run by the Women Welfare Society, Tuting.

Established in 1985, the school has been nurturing young minds for nearly four decades. From its humble beginnings with approximately 30 students, the school received permanent recognition in 2014. Today, the school provides education to over 200 children from nursery to Class 5.

Beyond academics, the institute serves as a safe and nurturing home for orphaned and underprivileged children, offering free education, hostel facilities, nutritious meals, and motherly guidance, thereby instilling a strong sense of belonging, emotional security, and stability for their future.

Currently, 70 children reside in the school hostel, where comprehensive arrangements for accommodation, food, healthcare, and overall wellbeing are ensured.

The Indian Army reiterated its resolve to empower young children with quality education, a disciplined atmosphere, moral values, and emotional support under Operation Sadbhavana. (DIPRO)