NEW DELHI, 10 Feb: Over 1,000 students from the eight Northeastern states currently pursuing their education in Delhi are participating in the ongoing Unity Utsav 2.0 at Delhi Cantonment with great enthusiasm, energy and vibrant spirit.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the event is being organised for the second consecutive year and began on an inspiring note on Monday.

Unity Utsav 2.0 – the grand sporting celebration – provides a unique platform for students from the Northeast to showcase their sporting talent and teamwork across a wide range of disciplines.

Competitions are being held across multiple sports disciplines, including football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and basketball, with events being conducted for both men and women.

The Unity Utsav 2.0 not only promotes physical fitness and sportsmanship but also encourages healthy competition and mutual respect among participants.

Beyond sports, Unity Utsav 2.0 stands as a symbol of integration, cultural bonding and national unity. By bringing together students from diverse states under one umbrella, the event strengthens interstate camaraderie and fosters a shared sense of belonging.

It celebrates the rich diversity of the Northeast while reinforcing the spirit of unity that binds the nation together.