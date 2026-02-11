DOLLUNGMUKH, 10 Feb: A group of farmers from Paro village has submitted a fresh representation to the subdivisional officer (SDO) here in Lower Subansiri district, accusing one Tadak Gab, a resident of Saw Mill Colony in Paro village, of encroaching on their cultivated farmland.

The farmers claimed exclusive possession and cultivation of the disputed forest land since the 1980s- over 30 years – through a traditional practice known locally as ‘nongo’ (cultivation on forest land).

In their representation, the farmers further claimed that there is visible evidence, including various agriculture and horticulture plants, which determine their ownership claim.

“Tadak Gab obtained an LPC for the same land through fraudulent means and misrepresentation, without any consent, intimation, or involvement of the rightful farmers,” the farmers claimed.

The farmers urged the SDO to intervene urgently and halt all activities by Gab on the land – “including ongoing petrol pump construction and any farming” – with immediate effect to maintain law and order and prevent repercussions.

They also demanded initiation of procedures to revoke/cancel the allegedly fraudulent LPC(s). This daily couldn’t not contact Gab for his reaction.