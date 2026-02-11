[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: In a major milestone, Yater Padu Doji has been promoted as chief engineer of the power department. With this achievement, she has become the first woman to be appointed as a chief engineer in the state.

Doji graduated from the Assam Engineering College in Jalukbari, Guwahati (BE in electrical engineering). She joined government service in 1993 as an assistant engineer.

She was promoted as executive engineer in 2003, and later as superintending engineer in 2022. She hails from West Siang district.

Ar Bapilu Chai Tawsik is the first woman chief architect in the state under the APPWD, which carries the same scale of pay.