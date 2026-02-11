[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 10 Feb: The Offroaders Tribe Pasighat (OTP) is all set to represent East Siang district at the JIM Festival 4×4 Off-Road Competition, scheduled to be held at Jimirigaon in Assam from 12 to 14 February.

Five vehicles from the OTP team have been transported to the competition venue. Necessary security and safety measures have been ensured to facilitate the smooth journey and participation of the team throughout the event.

The team’s journey was flagged off by Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang.

Lauding the enthusiasm and commitment of the young off-roaders, the MLA said, “The passion and discipline shown by OTP is inspiring for our youths. Participation in such national-level off-road events not only promotes adventure sports but also encourages young people to channel their energy into skill-based sporting activities.”

The OTP has been actively participating in various off-road and adventure sports events across the region over the years. The team has earlier competed in events such as the Orange Festival of Dambuk, Higen, and the first edition of the Partung Festival, steadily building experience and recognition in the off-road motorsport circuit.