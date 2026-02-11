ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Itanagar, organised the inaugural event of the Financial Literacy Week (FLW)-2026 at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here on Monday.

The FLW has been a flagship initiative of the RBI since 2016, with each year focusing on a specific theme targeted at a particular segment of the population to promote financial literacy. The 2026 theme of the FLW aligns with the broader goal of financial inclusion by emphasising ‘KYC – Your first step to safe banking’, which promotes secure and inclusive access to formal financial services.

The event started with the inaugural address by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, which was webcast live from the RBI’s head office in Mumbai.

The banking fraternity discussed collaborative efforts to step up financial literacy and banking services to underserved communities in the state.

Officials of RBI Itanagar gave a presentation outlining the bank’s ‘master direction’ on know your customer (KYC), emphasising its key regulatory provisions and practical implications for financial institutions.

To mark the commencement of the week, dignitaries unveiled dedicated financial literacy posters.

During the programme, RBI General Manager Abhijit Majumdar handed over sanction letters as reimbursement under the financial inclusion fund for conducting financial literacy camps to the SBI, Slice SFB (NE SFB), Fino Payments Bank, and Apex State Cooperative Bank, amounting to Rs 1.97 crore.

Later, the RBI GM, along with other dignitaries flagged-off a van carrying various financial literacy messages to the districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was attended by Finance Commissioner YW Ringu, NABARD Deputy General Manager Vivek Anand, and bankers.